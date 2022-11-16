Farmer killed in Asifabad, tiger attack suspected

Asifabad: In a shocking incident, a 69-year-old tribal farmer, Sidam Bheem, was killed in an attack by a big cat, suspected to be a tiger, in Khanapur village in Wankidi mandal of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district on Tuesday.

Forest officials were unsure whether the farmer was attacked by a tiger or a leopard.

According to the locals, the deceased was engaged in plucking cotton balls in a field on the fringes of the forest. The animal had dragged his body a short distance after attacking him, some local farmers said.

After the incident, forest department officials and animal trackers rushed to track its movements with the help of the animal's pugmark.

District Forest Officer Dinesh Kumar inspected the site and Rs.10,000 has been given as immediate relief to the family of the deceased. He also promised to provide employment to one person in the family and advised the people not to venture out for two days.