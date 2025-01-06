Farmers Burn Warangal Declaration Promises in Protest; Women Workers Join Demonstration

Peddagudem, Telangana: Farmers and women agricultural workers staged a protest in Peddagudem village, voicing their discontent over unfulfilled promises made under the Warangal Declaration. They expressed outrage at the state government's failure to deliver on its commitments to farmers and demanded immediate action.

As part of their protest, farmers burned copies of the Warangal Declaration guarantee documents during the Bhogimantal ritual, symbolizing their frustration. Women workers, who are engaged in planting activities in the village, joined the demonstration, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of reneging on assurances. They stated that during the election campaign, they were misled by promises of financial aid but have since been left disappointed.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders supported the protests, condemning the government for what they termed "broken promises." Gattu Yadav, a prominent BRS leader, criticized the Congress government, stating:

“The government has failed to deliver on its six guarantees and countless assurances. The promise to waive farmers' loans remains unfulfilled, and only a fraction of the necessary funds has been allocated. Additionally, the assurance of ₹15,000 per acre has now been reduced to ₹12,000, leaving farmers in distress."

The protesters demanded the immediate release of ₹17,500 per acre, including ₹7,500 that was previously withheld, and an additional ₹2,500 promised as a hike. They also called for clarity on compensation for tenant farmers and farm laborers, which has been delayed.

The demonstration saw the participation of several local leaders, including P. Kurumurthy Yadav, Marku Fed Director Vijay Kumar, and others. They reiterated the BRS party’s commitment to fighting for the rights of farmers until all promises, including the pending ₹26,000 crore for farmer insurance, are fulfilled.

The farmers warned of intensified protests if the government fails to act by January 26, signaling a growing unrest in the agricultural sector over unfulfilled promises.