Farmers facing troubles in mutation process

Adilabad: Since the implementation of the Integrated Land Records Management System-Dharani portal, many Adivasis as well as small and marginal farmers throughout the State have facing troubles in mutation process.

Farmers saying that this prevents the marginal farmers from utilizing the Rythu Bandhu input subsidy, Rythu Bheema provided by the State government.

Land succession means the transfer of record from parent to legal heirs, change of name of ownership.

If the land was sold recently and the new owner has not done the mutation in his, her name, the compensation will be denied to them. However, such is not done with the residential properties.

Madavi Raju of Utnoor mandal of Adilabad district speaking to The Hans India said that many poor Adivasi families who are unable to pay the fees required for the land mutation, (which is Rs.2750 to 3000 per acre, non refundable,)