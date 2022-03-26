Farmers oppose construction of Green Field NH

Khammam: The additional Collector M Madhsudhan Rao chaired a public hearing meeting with the farmers to note the issues they face due to the construction of Greenfield National Highway in Khammam. The public hearing meeting began smoothly but later few farmers objected to the construction of the national highway as it may damage the crops and greenery in the surroundings.

The meeting was held at MPTC Office. Tahsildar Ch Narasimha Rao, NH officers, and Pollution Control Board officers were present at the meeting. During the meeting, the farmers demanded the additional Collector to stop the construction of Green Field National Highway from Raghunadhapalem to Nagapur Amaravati.

The farmers alleged that they would face huge losses if the nod is given for the construction of the national highway. The farmers suggested alternate arrangements rather than the national highway. The farmers pleaded that crops will be severely affected and began to protest during the meeting.

Rythu Sangam leaders B Hemanth Rao, B Ram Mohan, Nana Rao, M Ramesh, V Prasad, P Venkateswara Rao, N Sridhar, V Sudheer, Tahsildar Narasimha Rao, and Pollution Control Board officers were in the meeting.