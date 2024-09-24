  • Menu
Farmers protest at collectorate demanding loan waiver

Siddipet: Farmers held a protest in front of the Siddipet collectorate on Monday, demanding a loan waiver. Around 80 farmers from Venkata Puram...

Siddipet: Farmers held a protest in front of the Siddipet collectorate on Monday, demanding a loan waiver. Around 80 farmers from Venkata Puram village in the Siddipet Rural mandal submitted a petition at the collectorate, stating that they have not received the loan waiver and requested assistance.

They expressed anguish, noting that some who took loans of up to Rs 1 lakh are yet to receive any waiver, despite the government having provided waiver for loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The farmers demanded the government grant loan waivers to all farmers without any conditions.

