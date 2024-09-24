Live
- US Ambassador Hails Modi As India's Most America-Friendly Prime Minister Ever
- Historians, EO inspect inscriptions at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Temple
- Woman From Madhya Pradesh Gang-Raped After Humiliating Accused For Splashing Mud
- Sahil’s ton leads India U19 to 9-wkt win; seal Youth ODIs 2-0
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Congress Veteran Kumari Selja Rebuffs BJP's Invitation Amid Party Tensions
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
Just In
Farmers protest at collectorate demanding loan waiver
Highlights
Siddipet: Farmers held a protest in front of the Siddipet collectorate on Monday, demanding a loan waiver. Around 80 farmers from Venkata Puram...
Siddipet: Farmers held a protest in front of the Siddipet collectorate on Monday, demanding a loan waiver. Around 80 farmers from Venkata Puram village in the Siddipet Rural mandal submitted a petition at the collectorate, stating that they have not received the loan waiver and requested assistance.
They expressed anguish, noting that some who took loans of up to Rs 1 lakh are yet to receive any waiver, despite the government having provided waiver for loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The farmers demanded the government grant loan waivers to all farmers without any conditions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS