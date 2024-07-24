Farmers Protest Over Incomplete Bharath Mala Compansation

Gadwal: In a stirring display of unity and resilience, the farmers of Tappetla Morsu village under Gattu mandal in Jogulamba Gadwala district staged a protest on Tuesday, voicing their frustrations over the incomplete compensation for lands acquired under the Bharat Mala project.

The Bharat Mala project, envisioned to enhance road connectivity across India, has brought its share of challenges to the local farmers. Over a year ago, these farmers sacrificed their lands, crucial for their livelihood, for the development of this ambitious project. In return, they received only half of the promised compensation. The remaining amount, crucial for their financial stability, has been pending, causing immense distress among the farming community.

Despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to deliver the full compensation. The delay has pushed many farmers into financial uncertainty, struggling to make ends meet without the promised support. The issue was raised with the District Collector a few days ago, but the response remained unsatisfactory, leading to growing frustration among the affected families.

Adding to their woes, the incomplete compensation has resulted in inadequate infrastructure. The Bharat Mala project, meant to enhance road connectivity, has yet to provide proper access roads to Tappetla Morsu village. This has further isolated the community, impacting their daily lives and economic activities.

As the farmers gathered to protest, their voices echoed with demands for justice and immediate action. "We have waited patiently for over a year, but our patience has run out," said one of the protest leaders. "We gave our lands for the greater good, but in return, we have received nothing but broken promises."

The protestors called for immediate intervention from higher authorities to address their grievances. They demanded the release of the remaining compensation and the construction of the promised roads to improve connectivity for their village.

District Collector BM Santhosh is expected to address the concerns raised by the farmers. The administration's response will be crucial in determining the future course of action and restoring faith among the farmers in the government's promises.

As the protest ended, the farmers remained united in their resolve, determined to continue their fight for justice until their demands are met. The Tappetla Morsu protest serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by rural communities in the wake of large-scale development projects and the need for prompt and fair compensation.