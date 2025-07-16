Farmers Rise in Protest Against 2-Quintal Cotton seed Cap: Massive Showdown Expected at Collectorate Tomorrow

Gadwal: In a strong show of dissent, seed cotton farmers from villages surrounding Bingidoddi in Aiza Mandal took to the streets today, protesting a controversial decision by seed companies and their organizers to procure only 2 quintals of seed cotton per acre from each farmer. The protest, held on the Bingidoddi stage, drew widespread participation from aggrieved farmers who demanded justice and a rollback of this exploitative decision.

Supporting the protest, Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar criticized the seed companies' long-standing exploitative practices and reiterated the urgent need for government intervention. “This 2-quintal-per-acre limit is completely unacceptable. Farmers have invested over ₹1 lakh per acre — how can companies now restrict procurement?” he questioned, speaking to reporters after the protest.

As tensions escalated, local authorities including DSP Mogilayya, Aiza Mandal Tahsildar Jyothi, and officials from the Agriculture Department intervened. After discussions with the Additional Collector, they assured farmers that a meeting will be held at the District Collector’s office tomorrow, where company representatives and organizers will be summoned for discussions. Officials also promised efforts to ensure the entire yield of the farmers is procured fairly.

Following these assurances, farmers agreed to withdraw their protest temporarily. However, Ranjith Kumar called for massive farmer participation at tomorrow's meeting, urging every farmer who was offered the unfair two-quintal limit to appear at the Collectorate. “It is time to stand united and demand what is rightfully ours,” he emphasized.

He further condemned the Congress government’s inaction despite branding itself as a "pro-farmer government." “Even after several years of struggle under the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee, these companies and organizers continue to exploit us. Over 40,000 seed cotton farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal district are facing injustice, and if this continues, a region known as the ‘Seed Cotton Hub of India’ will turn into a symbol of farmer suffering,” he said.

He also pointed out that during the recent visit of the State Agricultural Commission, the plight of seed cotton farmers was highlighted in detail. Yet, no resolution has been reached. “At a critical time when foundation seed has already been sown and the crossing stage is approaching, organizers are dictating arbitrary procurement limits. This is unacceptable,” he stated.

Present at the press meet were Convener Bucchibabu, District Secretary Lavanna, Maldakal Mandal President Vishnu, and other committee leaders including Gopal, Nethanna, Gopal (again), Meesala Kishtanna, Bichupalli’s Gorre Thimmappa, and Uppari Krishna.

Key Demands from the Farmers:

Immediate withdrawal of the 2-quintal-per-acre procurement cap.

Fair and full procurement of seed cotton yield.

Accountability from seed companies and their organizers.

Strong government intervention, including action from the State Agriculture Minister.

The situation remains tense, and all eyes are now on tomorrow’s meeting at the Collectorate. The farmers of Jogulamba Gadwal are gearing up to voice their demands — not just for compensation, but for dignity and justice.