Farmers vow to revive age-old farming methods

Suryapet: Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gyan Pratistan in collaboration with Krishi Vigyana Kendram organised farmers meeting in Suryapet on Sunday. Minister for Energy G Jagadeesh Reddy attended the meeting and interacted with farmers,

who were involved in natural organic farming and sustainable agriculture.

The meeting unanimously took a resolution to revive age-old farming techniques adopted by the ancestors without causing any damage to nature. They also took another resolution to protect water bodies and improve ground water levels.

Maram Linga Reddy introduced the agenda of the conference, Gunna Rajender Reddy explained the theme i.e., sustainable agriculture and development while agriculture scientists and experts gave lectures to motivate farmers.

Minister Jagadeesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of Gunna Rajender Reddy in empowering farmers. Later, they felicitated farmers selected from two Telugu States for doing natural and organic farming without causing damage to nature, for maintaining seed banks, biodiversity, for using organic fertilisers and pesticides only.

Engineers Mereddy Syam Sunder Reddy and Ramana Naik and representatives of GCoT, who adopted 100 villages and helping farmers, also shared their views with farmers. Meanwhile, farmers, who have been successfully doing organic farming, shared their views and success stories.