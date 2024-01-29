Fatal road accident in Nalgonda

Miryalguda: A fatal road accident has occurred in Nalgonda district.. Five members of the same family died on the spot when their car met with an accident.

On Sunday night , The accident took place on Addanki-Narket Palli road near Krishnamanasa Colony in Miryalaguda town. the car they were traveling had lost control and overturned.

It seems that this accident occurred when all those who had gone for divine darshan were returning home on Sunday night when all those who had gone for divine darshan near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh were returning home on 26th of this month.

The car that went out of control and overturned was hit hard by an unknown vehicle coming from the other side. The people who completed the divine darshan with their body and headed back home suddenly faced this unexpected accident.

The police have identified the deceased as Jyoti (30), Mahesh (35), Machender (38), Ishika (8) and Lyons (2) of Nandipadu village near Miryalaguda town. in this accident , members of the same family who were traveling in a car died on the spot.

Two children were among the dead. The Miryalaguda police, who received the information, reached the spot and investigated the causes of the accident.

All the occupants died in the car accident and the bodies were recovered and shifted to the hospital for post mortem.

Miryalguda police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Minister Komatireddy to Miryalaguda...

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his shock at the fatal accident. As per the sources, minister is going to meet and w console the bereaved family members in afternoon in Miryalguda