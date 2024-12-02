Father Hires Killer to Kill Son in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: A father in Kamareddy allegedly hired a hitman to kill his own son for ₹1 lakh. The incident has left the local community in disbelief as police investigate the motive behind the crime. The father reportedly offered the large sum to a third party to carry out the murder.

Authorities have arrested the father and are working to gather further details about the incident. The case has raised serious concerns about familial ties and the extent of criminal actions within families. Investigations are ongoing, with police pledging to take strict action against all those involved in the crime.