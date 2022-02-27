Father orphaned with the death of a younger son in Mylavaram of Jagityal

In a tragic incident, a father who has lost his two sons and wife one after the other in a series of accidents earlier had lost the younger son as well on Saturday in a ghastly road accident happened at Korutla of Jagityal district leaving the father orphaned



Going into the details, Bodasu Rajesham and Lakshmi of Rajaram village in Malayalam mandal has three sons. Despite being a poor family, the sons were raised without any hurdles. It was during this sequence that the eldest son Rajasekhar (then age 10) was killed when he was crushed under RTC bus tire at Rajaram bus stop ten years ago while Madhu (20), the second son, died on the spot after being hit by a septic tank vehicle at Dharur petrol bunk three years ago.

Meanwhile, Raghu (22), the youngest son of a tractor driver was on his way to a relative's house a few days back when he was hit by a lorry on the national highway in Korutla while returning to Rajaram on Saturday. Sub Inspector Satish said that the case is being investigated as per the complaint of father Rajesham.