Fear stalks stranded Telugu students 

Hyderabad: Telangana students stranded in Ukraine are worried over the developments in the region. They are in a state of fear with Russia taking over most airbases and Russian planes hitting Ukraine capital Kyiv.

Some students from Yadagirigutta stranded in Ukraine said the developments are frightening. When they arrived at Kyiv Airport on Thursday morning from Zaporozhye State Medical University to return to India, they were asked to go back to Zaporozhye State Medical University, as Russian military forces have already cordoned off Kyiv Airport, they said. Security personnel have been asking them not to leave homes, colleges or universities, they added.

All shops, except some supermarkets, are closed and people have been waiting in long queues at ATMs for cash. Heavy rush was witnessed at supermarkets and are buying rice and other supplies to stack in case of prolonged curbs.

Ganji Bhanuprasad and Sandhya, MBBS students, said they along with other students of Indian origin were presently at Zaporozhye State University in Zaporozhye area. They said they are safe. "We bought rice, vegetables and other supplies for next 15 days" Bhanuprasad told his parents over phone. Most of the Telugu people are in contact with the India Embassy online.

Another student Shesha Panichandra said he along with his classmates are in the university campus located in the eastern region and are safe. He said he had approached the Indian Embassy to return to India and got a response online that they have to the west side at any moment as a safety measure. The Indian embassy further informed them that the airports in the west area were under the control of Ukraine, he added. The embassy instructed them not to come out until information was received from them.