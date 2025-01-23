Fee reimbursement dues Pvt colleges in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Private colleges in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have decided to observe an indefinite shutdown if the government fails to release the fee reimbursement arrears.

Managers of the colleges submitted a joint representation to Vice-Chancellor of Telangana University Prof Yadagiri Rao. Owners of the colleges expressed concern over non-release of outstanding fee reimbursement funds for the last three years.

The managements of degree and PG colleges under the university have requested the V-C to consider closing the colleges indefinitely if fee reimbursement arrears remain unpaid. They find it unjust that the government has delayed release of the funds, which impact thousands of students who have been provided free education. They highlighted their inability to pay staff salaries due to the delay.

Owners of the colleges mentioned that they are struggling to meet rental obligations for buildings housing the institutions. They urged the V-C to bring their issues to the government attention.

Among those who submitted a joint representation include Private Degree Colleges Association president Hariprasad, secretary Sanjeev. Others included Maraiah Goud, Shankar, Navra Sudhakar, Jaipal Reddy, Balaji, Giri, Srinivas, Sujan Reddy, Dushyant, Ramana, Srinivas Reddy, Shivaji, Naveen and Harikrishna Saibaba.