Female Tiger Spotted by Safari Tourists in Nallamala

Nagar kurnool : In the Nallamala Forest of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Nagar Karnool district, on Friday evening around 6:00 PM, tourists participating in an eco-tourism package spotted a tiger on Gundam Safari Road. Forest department officials identified the tiger as a female.

This rare sighting showcased the rich diversity of wildlife, providing a unique experience for the tourists, according to District Forest Department Officer Rohith Gopidi.

Tourists expressed great delight upon witnessing this sight, said Amrabad Tiger Reserve Biologist Mahender Reddy. DFO Rohith Gopidi and FDO Ramamurthy confirmed that the information was released to the media as per his instructions.















