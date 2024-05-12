Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Female voters outnumber in Telangana (latest figures)
Hyderabad: With 1.67 crore female voters, out of a total of 3.32 crore, the number of women with eligibility of voting in Telangana outnumber. The male voters stand at 1.65 crore.
According to latest information released on Sunday, the Malkajgiri which has Assembly constituencies including Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, LB Nagar and Secunderabad Cantonment has maximum number of voters totalling 37.8 lakh. Mahbubabad has just over 15 lakh voters, making it the smallest constituency in terms of voters amongst all the 17 constituencies.
