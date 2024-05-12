Female voters outnumber in Telangana (latest figures)

Hyderabad: With 1.67 crore female voters, out of a total of 3.32 crore, the number of women with eligibility of voting in Telangana outnumber. The male voters stand at 1.65 crore.

According to latest information released on Sunday, the Malkajgiri which has Assembly constituencies including Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, LB Nagar and Secunderabad Cantonment has maximum number of voters totalling 37.8 lakh. Mahbubabad has just over 15 lakh voters, making it the smallest constituency in terms of voters amongst all the 17 constituencies.