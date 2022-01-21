Fever survey begins across Telangana

Door-to-door survey began across Telangana from today to identify the people suffering from fever, cold, cough and throat ache. The people found with the symptoms are subjected to undergo the tests if required and those who tested positive will be given isolation kits.

Along with GHMC, the fever survey began in all the districts in the state. The government has already readied one crore isolation kits to deliver to the people who tested positive. Meanwhile, the health officials are constantly monitoring the people who are undergoing COVID-19 treatment at home. "If the patients condition is worsened, they are being shifted to hospitals for treatment," the officials said, adding that the fever survey will be concluded in four to five days.

Health minister Harish Rao said that the fever survey is initiated to make sure symptomatic treatment without any delay in the view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The minister said that the fever survey conducted during the second wave was praised by the Niti Aayog as a role model and best practice for other state to adopt. He added that the survey would help people to avoid going to health clinics for testing as the healthcare personnel go to their doorstep.