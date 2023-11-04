Filling KLIP with water can lead to disaster

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority has recommended several remedial actions to restore Kaleshwaram project and make it functional again.

The NDSA pointed out that the damaged block may have to be structurally restored to make it functional. Considering the commonalities, the likelihood of the failure of other blocks resulting in a similar mode cannot be ruled out. This would warrant rehabilitating the whole barrage. Filling the reservoir with water in the present condition would worsen the barrage’s health and should not be resorted to.

“The two barrages constructed upstream of Medigadda under the Kaleshwaram Project viz. Annaram and Sundilla barrages, have similar designs and construction methodologies, making them prone to similar failure modes. These barrages also should be examined urgently for signs of piping/distress, the report said.

The report said that the Telangana government should look into the issues raised in the Committee report and undertake measures to remedy the barrage. A detailed investigation may be carried out to determine the causes of failure. It further said the government should inform the NDSA of the outcome of such an investigation and the proposed rehabilitation process. Similar action may also be taken for the other two upstream barrages, it added.