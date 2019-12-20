Film Nagar Cooperative Housing Society: FGG seeks ACB probe into allotment of plots

Hyderabad: Alleging that there were serious lapses committed by the Film Nagar Cooperative Housing Society in allotment of plots, Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Thursday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that government allocated 95 acres of land at Banjara Hills in April 1980 on payment of Rs 8,500 per acre.

He said that from the beginning there were allegations on the affairs of the society. The government appointed a commission under Chairmanship of Justice G Radha Krishna Rao to inquire into the allegations.

The commission submitted its report to the then government and panel in its report said that there were serious irregularities and they should be probed.

However, no action was taken to implement the recommendations made by the Commission. The FGG secretary said that the joint registrar N Kiranmayee conducted an inquiry into the working and gave a report, which was damaging.

The bigwigs of society approached the then cooperation minister and got her transferred overnight and no action was taken on the report of joint registrar.

"In 2015, a House Committee was also formed to inquire into allotment of government lands and Film Nagar Cooperative Housing Society was one of them.

Unfortunately, the House Committee did not submit its report till now," said Padmanabha Reddy.

The FGG member wanted the government to take back the lands and auction them so that government gets hundreds of crores by sale of such lands.