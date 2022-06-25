Financial aid to accident victim provided

Rangareddy: Shabad ZPTC Avinash Reddy provided financial aid to the husband of Lakshmaraoguda Sarpanch Anita. Sarpanch's Husband Sattiah was severely injured in an accident recently. The ZPTC visited the hospital and consoled Sattiah and enquired the doctor regarding the health conditions. Later, he provided a financial aid of Rs.1 lakh to the family members and assured to provide necessary assistance.

Later, ZPTC Avinash Reddy called upon the sarpanchs and leaders to help the victim's family. He suggested better treatment for Sattiah and encouraged his family members. The family members of the victim have thanked ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy for gesture. Shabad Co-operative Society Vice Chairman Maddur Mallesh, TRS Party Mandal President Gudur Narsing Rao, Village Party President Narsimha Reddy and others were also present.