Live
- 2 illegal miners dead, dozen feared buried as coal mine collapses in Dhanbad
- New Zealand's household net worth falls for 6th consecutive quarter
- Over 28K dispute cases pending in UP revenue courts
- Daily Forex Rates (16-10-2023)
- Air pollution: The invisible enemy killing us day-by-day
- TDP leaders house arrested due to safety reasons
- From IAS to UNIDO: Naresh Nandan Prasad's extraordinary journey in ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’
- Rajanath Singh lashes KCR, says he had not fulfilled promises given in last election
- Congress announces 39 candidates for Mizoram poll during Rahul's visit
- I want Rinku Singh to be a part 2024 T20 World Cup team: Aakash Chopra
Just In
Fire breaks out in a shop at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad
Highlights
A major fire accident occurred near the Ganesh Temple in Vanasthalipuram of Hyderabad where a fire broke out in a bag shop early on Monday morning
A major fire accident occurred near the Ganesh Temple in Vanasthalipuram of Hyderabad where a fire broke out in a bag shop early on Monday morning and quickly spread throughout the entire shop, causing flames and thick smoke in the area.
Upon receiving the information, firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and were able to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.
An investigation is currently underway, and officials have registered a case to determine the cause of the accident, which remains unknown at this time.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS