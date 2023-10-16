Fire breaks out in a shop at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad

A major fire accident occurred near the Ganesh Temple in Vanasthalipuram of Hyderabad where a fire broke out in a bag shop early on Monday morning and quickly spread throughout the entire shop, causing flames and thick smoke in the area.



Upon receiving the information, firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and were able to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

An investigation is currently underway, and officials have registered a case to determine the cause of the accident, which remains unknown at this time.