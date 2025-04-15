Fire Safety Week brochUrE unveiled

Nirmal: The brochure for the Fire Safety Week, scheduled to take place from April 14 to April 20, was unveiled today at the District Police Headquarters by Nirmal SP Dr. G. Janaki Sharmila .

Speaking on the occasion, She highlighted that the Fire Safety Week is observed annually in memory of the firefighters who lost their lives in fire accidents.

She emphasized the importance of fire prevention measures in hospitals, cinema theaters, gas godowns, various industries, government and private schools, colleges, public places, apartments, and shopping complexes.

Firefighters educate the public and staff in these locations on how to prevent fire accidents. The SP urged people to make the most of these programs.

The event was attended by District Fire Officer D. Prabhakar, Nirmal Station Fire Officer B. Rajalingam, and staff members Ajay Kumar, Sunil Hussain, and Subhash.