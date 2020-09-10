First day of TS EAMCET-2020 peaceful

Hyderabad: TS EAMCET-2020 Convener Prof A Govardhan said that the first day of the examination was conducted smoothly and 85.60 per cent of candidates from Telangana attended the test. Similarly, 77.52 per cent of candidates have taken the test in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the number of candidates appeared for the test during the forenoon session in Telangana was 7,415 (86.20 per cent) out of 8,602 registered candidates and in Andhra Pradesh, 6,365 candidates (69.98 per cent) appeared out of 9,227 registered candidates. The overall candidates appeared for the test in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states were 13,780 (77.29 per cent) out of 17,829 registered.



Similarly, the number of candidates appeared for the test during the afternoon session on Wednesday in Telangana was 7,140 (84.98 per cent) out of 8,401 registered and in Andhra Pradesh appeared was 6,769 (71.37 per cent) out of 9,484 registered. The overall candidates appeared for the test in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states were 13,909 (77.76 per cent) out of 17,885 registered. The test has been conducted smoothly, he said.