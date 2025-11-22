First edition of marathon with 2,600 participants tomorrow

Hanumakonda: The‘First Edition Marathon’ will be held here on Sunday. In this regard, Marathon organiser and Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy’s son-in-law, Vishnuvardhan Reddy (Vishnu), called on everyone to participate and make the event a grand success during a press meet on Friday.

Marathon runners Jagan Mohan Reddy, Dr Sudhakar, Uday Reddy, Ravi, Charan, Saraswathi and Touti Reddy Ravinder Reddy addressed the media, where Vishnu unveiled the marathon poster and T-shirts.

Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, SAT chairman Sivasena Reddy, public representatives from the united Warangal district, and senior officials would attend the marathon, which will start from Kaloji Kala Kshetram. He stated that the half marathon is being conducted under the auspices of the Telangana State and Warangal Runners’ Associations, with the support of CREDAI Warangal. It will be conducted in three categories: 5 km, 10 km, 21.100 km. Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third places in each category.

Vishnu mentioned that similar events were previously held in Kamareddy, Siddipet and Karimnagar districts. He clarified that the marathon will be held every year in November in the tri-city. Participants will be given timing chips to record their run time.

So far 2,600 participants have registered. The route: from Kaloji Kala Kshetram next to Hayagrivachari Grounds, through the Forest Office, Fatima Junction, Vaddepalli and Kakatiya University, returning back to Kaloji Kala Kshetram.

Runners coming from all corners of the State will help further enhance the reputation of the city. The 21.10 km race will begin at 5 am, the 10 km race at 6 am, and the 5 km race at 7 am, concluding at 9 AM.

Later, at Hayagrivachari Grounds, near Kaloji Kala Kshetram, the chief guests will present prizes.