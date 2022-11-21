Fisheries sector registers tremendous growth in Telangana: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the fisheries sector has registered tremendous growth since the formation of Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is encouraging the sector in a big way by allocating adequate funds.

Speaking at a programme organised by the State Fisheries department at People's Plaza in Hyderabad on Monday to mark the occasion of World Fisheries Day, Minister Srinivas Yadav said the Telangana is now at the top place in the country in inland fish farming and the fish production has gone up to 4 lakh tonnes from 1.90 lakh tonnes since the formation of the State.

'Efforts are being made to produce adequate fish seedlings for meeting the demand of Telangana. This year, about 10 lakh fish seedlings have already been distributed through various government agencies. All water bodies which were once under the jurisdiction of Panchayat Raj department, have been brought under the control of Fisheries department," Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.

He also assured that the State government would extend all help to those who come forward for the construction of fishponds and the production of fish seedlings.

The Minister said the State government is constructing a fish market with a state of art facilities on ten acres of land at Koheda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad and exuded confidence that the State would become self-reliance in fish production in the days to come.

MLA Muta Gopal, MLC Banda Prakash, Fisheries Commissioner Lachiram Bookya, senior officials from the Animal Husbandry department and members of Fishermen Societies from various districts were present.