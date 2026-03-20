Five BTech students go missing in Godavari river in Telangana

Bhadrachalam: Five BTech students went missing after being swept away by strong currents in the Godavari River in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of seven students, who had come to the area during the Ugadi holidays, entered the river for a bath near an stretch at Kolligudem sand ramp in Etapaka mandal.

According to officials, the students—pursuing second-year BTech at a college in Amaravati—were taking photographs when they were suddenly caught in the strong flow of water and swept away.

While two of them managed to swim back to safety, five others went missing. The missing students have been identified as Abhiram, Srikar, Teja, Satish and Navadeep. Abhiram and Srikar are stated to be natives of the Bhadrachalam area.

Police, along with expert swimmers, launched a search operation soon after receiving information. A specialised rescue team has also been deployed to trace the missing students.

Further details are awaited.