Five nabbed for armed daylight robbery at Nagaram jewellery shop

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police arrested five persons involved in a daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Nagaram. The incident occurred on January 2, and the accused were apprehended following a swift technical investigation and eyewitness accounts.

The arrested were identified as Nazeem Azeez Kotadiya (39) of Mumbai, Bishu Karma Ekendar Singh (24), Mohd Saif Ali Adnan (23), Rajendar Singh Raj (19), and Ratan Singh Bahadur (23).

According to police, on January 2 at around 5.15 pm, Saif and Rajendar entered Balaji Jewellery shop at Nagaram as customers. After sending signals that conditions were favourable, Azeez and Bishnu entered the shop armed with an axe and a dummy pistol. They assaulted Sandeep Gehloth, husband of the complainant, injuring him on the head with an axe, and attempted to rob jewellery.

The shopkeeper resisted and managed to retrieve the bag containing the stolen jewellery while the accused fled. However, they escaped on a bike with gold mangalsutra chains. Malkajgiri DCP Ch Sridhar said the offenders had conducted prior recce of jewellery shops on the city outskirts and near escape routes. After committing the offence, they fled on a stolen bike.