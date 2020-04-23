Five reporters quarantined at Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Five reporters from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district working in various television channels were sent to quarantine at Mahbubnagar Medical College suspecting of contracting with coronavirus.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan and Municipal Chairperson BS Keshav participated in a funeral of a follower, who died with Covid-19. Later, as per the doctors' suggestions, the MLA confined himself to home quarantine.

Recently, Mahbubnagar NTV reporter and Cameraman along with T-News staff reporter met the MLA, who was in home quarantine and even had food with him at his residence. Along with them, Prime-9 News reporter and AP 24/7 reporter also met the MLA. Moreover, brother of NTV staff reporter, who had tested corona positive and the NTV news team had visited his house recently.

Taking all these issues into consideration, the Gadwal police traced all the scribes, who had been in touch with corona positive people and those in quarantine, and put them all under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the test results of samples of Gadwal MLA and Municipal Chairperson came negative. All the five scribes were under quarantine and observation by the doctors.