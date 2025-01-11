Five youths drowns to death in Kondapochamma Sagar dam

Live
In a heartbreaking incident, five young men from Hyderabad tragically lost their lives after drowning in the Kondapochamma Sagar dam in Markur mandal on Saturday. The group of seven friends had ventured out for a swim when the unfortunate accident occurred.
According to reports, while two members of the group managed to escape safely, five youths drowned in the deep waters of the dam. The deceased have been identified as Dhanush (20), Lohit (17), Dineshwar (17), Jatin (17), and Srinivas (17), all hailing from Hyderabad. Notably, Dhanush and Lohit were brothers.
Local police were alerted to the incident and promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. The bodies of the young victims were subsequently retrieved and taken to the local government hospital for further examination.