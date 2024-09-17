  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Flag Unveiling at Lattupalli PHC on Public Governance Day

Flag Unveiling at Lattupalli PHC on Public Governance Day
x
Highlights

On Tuesday, Lattupalli PHC, located within the Bijinapalli Mandal, observed Public Governance Day with a flag unveiling ceremony conducted by Dr. B. Alochana, the Medical Officer of Lattupalli.

Nagar Kurnool: On Tuesday, Lattupalli PHC, located within the Bijinapalli Mandal, observed Public Governance Day with a flag unveiling ceremony conducted by Dr. B. Alochana, the Medical Officer of Lattupalli. She emphasized the need to meet the government’s health indicators by providing better health services to the public and achieving 100% in the specified health indicators.

The event was attended by homeopathic doctors Dr. Meghana Reddy and Dr. Tejaswini, as well as health staff including T. Yadagiri, Abdul Saleem, Nagesh, Balamani Shashikala, and Bojjamma, along with women health workers, staff, and ASHA workers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick