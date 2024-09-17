Live
- MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Vows to Support Everyone Beyond Politics
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil starts ‘last’ hunger strike with one chance to MahaYuti govt
- MP Mallu Ravi and MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Participate in Vishwakarma Jayanti Celebrations
- Jeevan Reddy Appreciates Praja Paripalana Dinotsavam
- Stay Alert, Don't Fear: SHE Team's Call to Women and Students
- National Flag Hoisted by District SP on The Occation Of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam
- RG Kar tragedy: CBI custody of Sandip Ghosh, ex-SHO Mondal extended by three days
- SC flags glorification and grandstanding over bulldozer action, pauses demolitions across country
- PM Modi to visit US for Quad and UNGA Summit from September 21
- Kharif crop sowing exceeds normal area amid healthy monsoon: Centre
Just In
Flag Unveiling at Lattupalli PHC on Public Governance Day
Highlights
On Tuesday, Lattupalli PHC, located within the Bijinapalli Mandal, observed Public Governance Day with a flag unveiling ceremony conducted by Dr. B. Alochana, the Medical Officer of Lattupalli.
Nagar Kurnool: On Tuesday, Lattupalli PHC, located within the Bijinapalli Mandal, observed Public Governance Day with a flag unveiling ceremony conducted by Dr. B. Alochana, the Medical Officer of Lattupalli. She emphasized the need to meet the government’s health indicators by providing better health services to the public and achieving 100% in the specified health indicators.
The event was attended by homeopathic doctors Dr. Meghana Reddy and Dr. Tejaswini, as well as health staff including T. Yadagiri, Abdul Saleem, Nagesh, Balamani Shashikala, and Bojjamma, along with women health workers, staff, and ASHA workers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS