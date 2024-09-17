Flag Unveiling at Lattupalli PHC on Public Governance Day

Nagar Kurnool: On Tuesday, Lattupalli PHC, located within the Bijinapalli Mandal, observed Public Governance Day with a flag unveiling ceremony conducted by Dr. B. Alochana, the Medical Officer of Lattupalli. She emphasized the need to meet the government’s health indicators by providing better health services to the public and achieving 100% in the specified health indicators.

The event was attended by homeopathic doctors Dr. Meghana Reddy and Dr. Tejaswini, as well as health staff including T. Yadagiri, Abdul Saleem, Nagesh, Balamani Shashikala, and Bojjamma, along with women health workers, staff, and ASHA workers.