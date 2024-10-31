Live
Focus is on roads, infra: Naini
Warangal: The Congress Government has been working earnestly to ensure the development of all the Assembly constituencies in the State, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju said. The MLAs who inaugurated the four-lane Waddepally-Unikicherla road with central lighting, and a low-level bridge built at a cost of Rs 6.80 crore.
The people struggled to travel between Waddepally and Unikicherla due to the ignorance of the people’s representatives, the MLAs said. The government is committed to developing roads and infrastructure across the State on a priority basis, they said. Proposals are being prepared for the development of the erstwhile Warangal district, the duo said, thanking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his support.