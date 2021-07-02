Focus on sanitation, KTR tells HMWSSB

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban development Minister KT Rama Rao directed Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials that sanitation should be given priority in the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme at a meeting held on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan.

During the meeting, water Board officials briefed Minister KTR about the initiatives that are to be taken under the Pattana Pragathi programme.

"GHMC and HMWSSB should collaborate in nala distilling and stormwater drain management works under the Pattana Pragathi programme. In addition to sanitation programs, the water board should also give priority to the current monsoon plan. Precautions should be taken with regard to manholes on all major roads," said KTR.

Officials informed the Minister that 11,000 manholes have been repaired in the city and focus on cleaning the sewers in the residential areas regularly with the mini jetting and heavy jetting missions at GHMC along with the water board would be fully utilized.

At the meeting Municipal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Water Board MD Kishore, and others were present.