Just In
Folk Artist Mogulayya Passes Away in Hyderabad
Hyderabad : Renowned folk artist Mogulayya, known for his soulful renditions, passed away due to health complications. The singer, who gained widespread recognition for his song in the critically acclaimed film Balagam, had been battling kidney related ailments for some time.
Mogulayya, a celebrated name in Telangana’s folk music tradition, was revered for his deep connection to rural culture and the authenticity he brought to his performances. His contribution to preserving and popularizing folk art forms earned him accolades from audiences and the cultural fraternity alike.
The demise of Mogulayya is a significant loss to the world of folk music and the cultural fabric of Telangana. Tributes have poured in from fans, artists, and cultural organizations, honoring his legacy and the impact he made on Telugu cinema and folk traditions.