Follow traffic rules for safety: Collector D Divya

Adilabad: District Collector D Divya, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Deputy Commissioner of Transport Dr Puppala Srinivas inaugurated 31st National Highway Safety Week celebrations at Zilla Parishad conference hall in Adilabad on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, Collector Divya said the youth population in India is more compared to other countries in the world. Hence, it is the responsibility of the youth to create awareness about road safety among others, besides they themselves following traffic rules for their own safety. Stating the road safety theme, 'Bringing Change Through Youth Power', she wanted the youth not to do weird feats on bikes or cars at a higher speed and also to discourage others from doing so.

Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that the risk percentage in Adilabad has been reduced and there is a need to reduce more. A high-level committee has been sent to study the percentage of accidents in Tamil Nadu, which is low compared to other States in India. He warned of taking serious action against the minors and their parents also, if the minors are caught driving vehicles without license. He urged the people to follow traffic rules, which were made for their safety.

The SP requested the youth to help those injured in road accidents immediately and to call 108 ambulance to shift them to emergency department as a social responsibility. Deputy Transport Commissioner Dr P Srinivas explained the statistics of accidents through power point presentation. Sweden was able to reduce accident risk by 50 per cent from 1997 to 2017. Taking inspiration from this country, road accidents in India also should be brought to zero and explained causes of accidents, precautions to be taken and how to respond faster during accidents.

Traffic Inspector Prasad Rao,

Sub-Inspector Baaki, II town inspector Srinivas, MVI D Srinivas,

DEO Ravinder, RTC DM Shankar Rao, AMVIs, constables, Lorry Association members, students and others

were present.