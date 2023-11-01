Following stabbing incident: MLAs, MPs get extra cover

Hyderabad: Following the attack on Dubbaka BRS candidate and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy on Monday, the State Police enhanced the security to the sitting MLAs and MPs.

The State Intelligence wing has sent an advisory to all the Legislators to take adequate safety measures, seek the help of the local police during the poll campaign in their respective assembly constituencies. Security of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, KTR and T Harish Rao and all other ministers has also been beefed up. All sitting MLAs will now have four police personnel as against present two. The sitting MPs have also been asked to avail the enhanced security during their visit to the constituencies on election campaign. A special attention will be paid on the security and safety of the MLAs in naxal-infested areas like old Khammam, parts of old Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts where the Maoist moments were noticed in the recent times, according to an official.

Intelligence wing has sent special teams to all districts to ascertain the safety of public representatives and held a meeting with the SPs to study threat perception of MLAs and MPs during the election period.

Based on the output, police forces said that some more security arrangements will be provided to those who are at greater risk. Police officials said that KCR security team was also advised to take more safety measures during the CM’s visit to public meetings and interaction with the people. KTR has been asked not to mingle with people closely during the poll campaign.



District SPs have been asked to deploy more civil police forces at the venue of the election campaign particularly when national leaders attend the public meeting. Vehicles fitted with GPS would be used extensively to identify people who are carrying weapons likes knives and sharp elements.

DGP Anjani Kumar held a meeting with some top police officials to ensure the peaceful conduct of the poll campaign by all parties till polling was over.