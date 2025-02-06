Food safety raids NALSAR canteen, finds cockroaches, rat faeces

Hyderabad: After targeting hotels and restaurants, Telangana Food Safety Department raided university canteens and found several food safety violations.

The task force team inspected food establishments in NALSAR University, Shamirpet on Tuesday.

The university canteen is run by the Sri Sai Ganesh Caterers. Rat faeces and cockroach infestation were found in the store room of the canteen.

According to the Food Safety Department, 90 kg of unlabeled raw rajma was found, 20 kg of muskmelon seeds used for gravy curries found insect infested and 30 kg of whole green gram was found without packing date, expiry date and batch no, hence it was discarded. Also, raw materials were kept on the floor without pallets. Moreover, the floor was found to be slippery in the preparation area.

Windows and doors of the preparation area, dining area did not have insect proof screens. The FSSAI license was obtained on registered address instead of food preparation premises. FoSTaC trained supervisor was not available.

Pest control records and water analysis reports were not available and temperature records were not maintained.