Foodies in city savour sizzling kebabs to beat the winter chill

Hyderabad : As the temperature in Hyderabad continues to decrease, Hyderabadis are savouring sizzling, smokey winter delight kebabs like the newly introduced Afghani chapli kebab, apart from seekh kebabs, boti kebabs, malai kebabs, shaami, nahari, paya shorba, and Hyderabadi chakna, which is an experience like no other in the city. The food lovers from all corners of Hyderabad draw to the hotels, restaurants, and street vendors, eager to enjoy the warmth and spice of these comforting dishes on these chilly winter nights.

The winter season has arrived and is the best time for all food lovers to visit the historic city to explore the seasonal flavours. One can explore the fragrant steaming dishes as you walk down the streets like Mallepally, Tolichowki, and Paramount Colony Shaikpet; food courts in Madhapur and Gachibowli; and localities in Old City like Errakunta, Barkas, and Hussainialam, among others, that offer a variety of winter specialities that will fill your heart with joy.

As the cool breeze sweeps through the bustling streets, the aroma of marinated meat grilling over open flames fills the air in Chandrayangutta. The vibrant colours of the kebabs in a large pan, glistening with spices and herbs, create a feast for the eyes even before the first bite. The Afghans in the city have recently introduced an Afghan chapli kebab, which is drawing a huge crowd.

Mohammed Saud, one of the owners of Afghan Darbar in Old City, said that Afghan food has influences from Arabic, Persian, and Central Asian cuisines. Afghani food hardly uses spices and relies on fat, meat, salt, garlic, black pepper, and egg for taste for major ingredients. “The kababs have chunks of fat in them, to provide respite to the body in the cold climate,” he added.

Murtuza Moshin, a foodie at Afghan Kebab, said, “As you take that first bite, the smoky flavour creates a burst of warmth that contrasts beautifully with the crisp winter air. This is different from the regular Hyderabadi kebabs.”

Besides this, Arabian kebabs of both chicken and mutton in hotels located in colonies in Tolichowki and Barkas, Errakunta, and other dishes like nahari, paya, mutton shorba, and Hyderabadis’ favourite Chakna also draw huge crowds this winter.

Gathering around a warm, flickering fire, friends and families come together at the Tolichowki food truck selling kebabs, sharing laughter and stories while waiting for their plate of kebabs to be served. The kebab, whether it is the juicy seekh kebab, the boti kebab, or the flavourful tandoori kebab, is infused with a blend of spices.

At Mallepally, foodies, especially the youngsters, come here for a bowl of Hyderabadi chakna. “Experiencing spicy chakna during the winter is truly a different experience. The heat of the spices brings tears to eyes, making each bite an exhilarating adventure,” said Akhlaq Ahmed.

Mohammed Saleem, an owner of Moin Chakna, describes Chakna as a flavourful dish made from goat parts, served with naan. Chakna served here is cooked by his mother, attracting people from various localities, especially during the winter months.

“This dish is renowned for its warming properties, helping to combat the chill of the body, which is why many choose to enjoy Chakna in the winter as well as in rainy seasons,” he added.

In Hyderabad, enjoying kebabs, nahari, shorba, and chakna on a winter night is a cherished ritual.