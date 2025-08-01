Forced Labor in Gurukuls: Student Unions Demand Principal's Suspension in Itikyala

Gadwal: A shocking incident has come to light from the Social Welfare Gurukul School in Itikyala Mandal, where students are reportedly being forced to perform menial labor such as cleaning bathrooms, toilets, and utensils—tasks assigned by none other than the school principal.

This blatant exploitation led to student union leaders submitting a formal complaint to the District Collector at the Gadwal District Collectorate today, demanding immediate suspension of the Itikyala Gurukul principal involved in the alleged forced labor practices.

“Forcing Students into Menial Labor is a Crime” – BRSV State Leader Kurva Pallayya

Addressing the media, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) State Leader Kurva Pallayya strongly condemned the incident.

He stated:

"Forcing minor students—most of whom are under 18—into activities such as cleaning toilets and utensils is a legal offense under child labor laws. Gurukul schools are meant to educate and empower underprivileged children, not subject them to bonded labor and humiliation."

He further demanded the immediate suspension of the concerned principal and strict disciplinary action.

Recurring Violations Across Institutions

Kurva Pallayya also reminded that this is not an isolated incident.

Just days ago, a similar case was reported at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul School near Alampur Chowrasta, where students were forced to engage in cleaning tasks due to lack of support staff and inadequate infrastructure.

“These repeated incidents show a failure of the state education administration. Parents send their children to these schools hoping for quality education and dignity—not for them to become victims of exploitation,” Pallayya said.

Negligence and Lack of Basic Facilities in Hostels

Student leaders also highlighted the lack of basic amenities in hostels, not just in Itikyala or Alampur, but across several Gurukuls, KGBVs (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas), and welfare hostels in the district.

They urged the District Collector to:

Immediately investigate all residential educational institutions in the district

Ensure deployment of adequate support staff to prevent burdening students with manual chores

Upgrade and provide basic facilities such as sanitation, clean water, and kitchen infrastructure

Leaders Who Filed the Complaint

The delegation that met with the District Collector included:

Kurva Pallayya – State Leader, BRSV & District Coordinator, Jogulamba Gadwal,

Haleem Pasha – District President, PDSU

Danayya – District President, PYL

Rangaswamy – Assistant Secretary, USFI

They have warned that if appropriate action is not taken swiftly, state-wide protests will be organized by student unions in solidarity with affected students.

Call for Government Accountability

The leaders also criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of neglecting the needs of students and failing to monitor the functioning of welfare institutions.

They claimed that students are being pushed out of classrooms and onto the streets due to lack of basic dignity and facilities.

“The government must treat these issues with utmost seriousness if it wants to prevent the collapse of public trust in residential education systems,” said Haleem Pasha.

Awaiting Collector’s Response

As of now, the District Collector has acknowledged receipt of the complaint. Further action, including an official inquiry or suspension of the principal, is expected soon. Student unions have vowed to continue their fight until justice is served and conditions improve for all students across the district.