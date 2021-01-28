Forest area in Telangana increased by 3.67 per cent in 5 years: Harish Rao

Telangana finance minister Harish Rao said that the revival of forests in the state has begun from Gajwel and with the government's focusing on Haritha Haram, the forest area in the state has been increased by 3.67 per cent in the last five years.

He said that 120 stalls from across the country have been organized in Nursery mela where people can find new varieties of plants. Rao asked the people to explore the variety of plants at Nursery mela and take up a personal responsibility to grow plants. "Plants would relieve stress and a good environment is like a property which could be passed to the next generation," Harish Rao said.

He also listed out the new trends which are being emerged in the city like rooftop garden, kitchen garden etc. He also asked people to teach their children on gardening and said that citizens could get fresh air by improvising the green cover.