Forest Survey of India DG appreciates tech-savvy TS forest department

Hyderabad: Director General of Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, Anoop Singh appreciated the work done by Telangana State Forest Department in the field of MIS, GIS, DGPS/ DGNSS and Remote Sensing. The FSI DG, who held a meeting with senior State forest officials at Aranya Bhavan here on Saturday, expressed to involve the State Forest Department on various aspects viz., development of the protocol for digitization of forest blocks, improvements desired in e-Green Watch, forest fire risk zonation, selection of sites for construction of WHS, plantations and taking up other activities etc. The State forest officials have made a detailed presentation of the activities and modules of GIS (Geographic information system) and MISCells(Management Information Systems) of TSFD were made to the DG, in the presence of the State PFFC R Sobha and other senior officials.

Anoop Singh He stated that no other State in the country has done this much using advanced technologies.

The DG has appreciated the work done by the State Forest Department and desired to establish a dedicated cell of FSI within the premises of Aranya Bhawan and requested to provide the space, the necessary manpower. Hardware and software will be provided by FSI. It was informed by PCCF R Sobha, that a letter has been addressed in this regard accepting the proposal.

A dedicated working group will be created for interaction and discussions on various aspects with FSI. Senior officers in Aranya Bhavan including PCCF (SF) RM Dobriyal, PCCF (Campa) Lokesh Jayaswal, Addl. PCCF S Siddanand Kukreti, A K Singha, M J Akbar and other officers were among those who interacted with DG FSI.