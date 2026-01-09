Former BRS MLAs engage in publicity stunts: Anirudh Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy on Thursday accused the former BRS MLAs of engaging in publicity stunts rather than addressing real issues and added that they had visited the Jurala Project only for video coverage.

Questioning the Kaleshwaram Project, he demanded that former leaders explain why the storage capacity was increased by 1 TMC, and on what technical basis the decision was taken.

Referring to the Uddandapur Reservoir, he asked why arrests were made when people attempted to meet former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) regarding the issue. He questioned whether former MLAs even knew how many TMCs the Uddandapur Reservoir is being constructed with.

He criticised BRS leaders for lacking basic technical knowledge, stating that those who do not even understand the meaning of cusec and TMC have completely failed to bring irrigation water to the Palamuru region. Commenting on recent developments in the Legislative Council, he questioned whether BRS leader Kavitha’s tears were genuine or merely a political drama, and demanded that the truth be established through a lie detector test.

He further insisted that BRS leaders must clarify the issues raised by Kavitha in the Council.