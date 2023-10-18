Former Medchal MLA Sudheer Reddy likely to leave BRS and join Congress

If the reports are to believed, former Medchal MLA Malipedhi Sudheer Reddy, is likely to leave the BRS party and join the Congress party in the presence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. Revanth Reddy will visit Sudhir Reddy's residence today to extend the invitation.

Sudheer Reddy won the Medchal MLA seat on behalf of BRS in 2014 but was not given the ticket again in the 2018 elections. The party leadership instead fielded Malla Reddy, who was a Member of Parliament at the time, as the candidate for Medchal. After winning the election, Malla Reddy was inducted into the cabinet.

Malla Reddy subsequently became a prominent leader in BRS, leading to a rift between him and Sudhir Reddy for the past five years. There have been instances where both leaders openly criticized each other. In an attempt to address Sudhir Reddy's dissatisfaction, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy tried to secure the position of BRS state general secretary for Sudheer Reddy and the post of Zilla Parishad chairman for his son Sharath chandra Reddy.

With the announcement of the 2023 elections, Sudheer Reddy, who has been struggling to maintain his position within BRS, has decided to take the opportunity presented by the Congress party. He has been contemplating for some time that regardless of his long association with BRS, he will not be able to regain his MLA seat or establish a strong foothold in the constituency. Sudheer Reddy also shares a relationship with PCC President Revanth Reddy. However, it is reported that Sudhir Reddy will only join the Congress party if he is given an assembly ticket.