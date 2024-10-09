Former Minister Niranjan Reddy Condemns Arrest of Leaders Protesting Land Acquisition

Former Minister Niranjan Reddy has vehemently condemned the recent arrest of MLC Naveen Kumar Reddy and former MLA Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, along with Ala Venkateswara Reddy, in connection with their participation in Patnam Narender Reddy's padayatra protesting the acquisition of farmland for a pharmaceutical industry in the Kodangal constituency.

The police reportedly detained the leaders and transferred them to the Kottakota police station in the Wanaparthy district, prompting a strong backlash from Reddy and other supporters. After expressing solidarity with the detained leaders at the police station, Reddy addressed the crowd, denouncing the actions of Revanth Reddy for allegedly collaborating with corporate interests at the expense of local farmers.

Reddy criticized the police for what he termed the illegal arrest of those dedicated to farmer welfare, expressing his determination to fight for the rights of the detained individuals. “We will stand up and fight for the people who have been detained,” he warned.

The gathering was attended by several notable figures including former Z.P. Vice Chairman Vaman Goud, former M.P.P. Maunika, along with District Media Convenor Nandi Malla and others, who expressed their outrage over the police actions and their support for the ongoing farmer protests in the region.