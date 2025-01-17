Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah's House Burgled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a shocking incident as burglars targeted the residence of former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, making off with cash and valuables. The theft, which came to light on Thursday, resulted in the loss of ₹1.5 lakh in cash and a substantial amount of gold jewelry.

The incident was reported to the police by Lakshmaiah's wife, Arunadevi, who filed a formal complaint. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the burglary and are examining evidence to trace the culprits.

Police teams are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and conducting inquiries to gather clues about the offenders. The incident has raised concerns about security in the neighborhood. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.