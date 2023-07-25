Former MLA Akula Rajender, ex-MLC Rangareddy to join BJP

Hyderabad: In a shock to the TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy, several Congress leaders including former MLA Akula Rajender and former MLC M Rangareddy are likely to join BJP soon.

According to sources, four leaders from the Congress party will be joining the BJP. Along with these two leaders, two others are Former MP Baga Reddy’s son Jaipal Reddy and former Tandur Municipal Chairman Lakshma Reddy is also slated to join the party.

Akula Rajender has served as MLA from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency in the party. He along with Rangareddy, who is the follower of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy met BJP National Vice President DK Aruna, Telangana Chief G Kishan Reddy and had discussions on the chances in the party. Interestingly, Akula Rajender has been the MLA from the constituency, which falls under Malkajgiri Lok Sabha, which is presently represented by Revanth Reddy.

Baga Reddy was the MP from Zaheerabad and his son Jaipal Reddy also wants to contest from this seat. It is learnt that Japal Reddy was given a green signal to prepare for the next Lok Sabha election from Zaheerabad segment. Similarly, Lakshma Reddy, who is expecting a ticket from Tandur Assembly constituency was also given assurance of ticket from the BJP.

Party leaders said that they would be joining BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be coming to the State on July 29.