Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party

Senior BRS leader, former MLC Balasani Laxminarayana resigned his party primary membership on Sunday.

Khammam: Senior BRS leader, former MLC Balasani Laxminarayana resigned his party primary membership on Sunday.

The disgruntled leader made distance on party activities in last some days. In latest developments in BRS Party changed him incharge of Bhadrachalam constituency and was appointed MLC Tata Madhusudan.

Balasani who is the follower of former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. They were worked in TDP later joined BRS.

After Tummala had joined Congress party Balasani kept silence in the party.

On Sunday his decision made final and resigned his membership of BRS party. He like to join Congress party very soon informed his followers.

