Live
- Podem Veeraiah as the candidate of Bhadrachalam assembly from the Congress party
- TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
Just In
Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
Highlights
Senior BRS leader, former MLC Balasani Laxminarayana resigned his party primary membership on Sunday.
Khammam: Senior BRS leader, former MLC Balasani Laxminarayana resigned his party primary membership on Sunday.
The disgruntled leader made distance on party activities in last some days. In latest developments in BRS Party changed him incharge of Bhadrachalam constituency and was appointed MLC Tata Madhusudan.
Balasani who is the follower of former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. They were worked in TDP later joined BRS.
After Tummala had joined Congress party Balasani kept silence in the party.
On Sunday his decision made final and resigned his membership of BRS party. He like to join Congress party very soon informed his followers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS