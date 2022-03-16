Former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao sets eyes on Kothagudem MLA seat

Kothagudem: With just two years left for the next General Assembly Elections in the State, many political party leaders have began visiting the constituencies, villages and are interacting with people and seeking help to support them in the next elections. Similarly, the Kothagudem constituency which is the stronghold of the Congress party may look for a new candidate from the same party this time around. The district has five constituencies and Kothagudem is the important one which is in the list of General Elections. The political leaders from various parties are busy touring villages, holding meetings, interacting with people and all that is necessary which can help them win.



Kothagudem had chosen Vanama Venkateswara Rao as its MLA from the Congress but later he joined TRS. Vanama Venkateswara Rao is not seen active in public these days after his son Vanama Raghava was arrested in a family suicide case and the MLA also seemed to have been fighting with age related health issues.

This time, the Congress is planning to give a chance to the former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao to contest as MLA from Kothagudem. The decision from the party might be a crucial one as Potla Nageswara Rao is reported to have good relations with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkha and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy.

Apart from them, he is also known to the public when he served as MLC from the TDP party during the then United Andhra. Later on he joined TRS and was with it for a year and joined the Congress and played a key role in the previous general elections for the party.

With an intention to contest in next elections, the former MLC is visiting the constituencies regularly and is interacting with people on the issues they are facing. It is learnt that he has good relations directly and indirectly in various mandals of Sujatha Nagar, Laxmi Devipally and other villages which are strong bases of Congress party.

It is reported that he has experience in serving the people of Kothagudem as head already served a term as MLC. The party might also think on the grounds of his financial background and the relations he is having with his Kamma community.

It is to mention here that, in a programme, the former MLC clarified that he will be contesting for MLA on a Congress ticket from Kothagudem constituency this time.

Speaking to The Hans India, Potla informed that many people in the Kothagudem constituency has good relations with him personally. The former MLC also said that he is Confident that Congress party will allow him to contest this time from Kothagudem. When asked about his regular visits to the constituency, he said that it is to strengthen the party and also to know the issues faced by the public.