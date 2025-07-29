Former RDO accused of grabbing temple land

Siddipet: A major scam that has not occurred anywhere else in the State has taken place at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple here, alleged Siddipet Dharma Committee leader Udutha Mallesh Yadav here on Monday. Speaking at a press meet in the temple, he stated that in the past, five acres near the block office were allotted in the name of the temple, but it was later encroached.

He accused former RDO Venkata Narasayya of assigning five acres in the temple’s name and then pressuring to have his own family members appointed as temple chairpersons. However, Mallesh emphasised that the temple was constructed purely with support of people of Siddipet.

Yadav alleged that five acres remained under the temple’s name for only a year and was later transferred to the names of Narasayya’s sons. In the end, only one acre remained under the temple’s name. He said a complaint regarding the issue is being filed with higher authorities and appealed to people of Siddipet to support him in protecting the temple lands and properties.