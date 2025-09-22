‘Foul’ welcome to patients at govt hospital

Asifabad: The premises of the Asifabad Government Hospital in the district headquarters have turned into a foul smelling auto stand with hundreds of autos lining up to carry passengers. Being in the heart of the city, thousands of passengers regularly gather in the hospital premises.

Patients undergoing treatment at the government hospital are suffocating due to excess noise and air pollution emitted from the autos. Moreover, the foul smell of faeces and urine is emanating from the hospital premises.

On the other hand, the auto stand has become an obstacle to undertaking development works at the hospital premises.

The attempt by auto drivers to obstruct the construction of a dhobighat sanctioned for the hospital has become a topic of discussion.

Pressure is increasing on the hospital authorities who are trying to prevent the entry of autos.