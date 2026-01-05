Foundation laid for 12 court buildings

Khanapur: HighCourt Judge Sujana emphasised that court building construction works must be completed quickly so that legal services can be provided to the people of Nirmal district at one place. On Sunday, foundation stones were laid for 12 court buildings near Chincholi B village in Sarangapur mandal. The programme was attended by High Court Judges Sujana, Laxman, Nursing Rao, District Court Chief Judge Srivani, and District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Sujana said that performing land worship for new court buildings in the district is a happy development. She stressed that the buildings should be completed quickly and brought into use for legal services.

Judge Laxman added that allocating a suitable site for the new court buildings is commendable, and strengthening the courts will make it easier to deliver speedy justice to the people. He urged officials to take initiative to complete the construction works promptly.

Judge Nursing Rao stated that modernisation of courts and provision of advanced infrastructure will enable better and faster delivery of justice to society. He noted that laying foundation stones for 12 new court buildings in the district is a positive development.

Meanwhile, district Collector Abhilasha said that the construction of new district court buildings will greatly benefit both the public and lawyers. She expressed happiness that new court buildings are being built near Chincholi B village.

She explained that along with the main district court, a total of 12 courts—including Senior and Junior Civil, Sessions, POCSO, SC/ST, and Family Courts—will be constructed. She assured that steps will be taken to complete the construction within the stipulated timeframe.

During the programme, the judges and the collector were felicitated with shawls and presented with mementos.