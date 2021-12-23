Foundation stone laid for 300-bed hospital in Gadwal

Gadwal: Health Minister T Harish Rao laid foundation stone for a 300-bed hospital for the Nursing College near Daudar Pally Dargah in Gadwal district on Wednesday.

While speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that the State government of Telangana is committed to not just welfare and development of Telangana, but it is also determined to improve the healthcare infrastructure for providing highest quality healthcare services to the public in the government hospitals.

In Gadwal, there is already a nursing college running, however, as the only government hospital is attached with only a few beds is not enough for training the newly graduated nurses, the government has decided to build a 300-bed hospital which will be attached to the nursing college in the district.Apart from the Health Minister, the foundation laying ceremony was attended by Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu, MLC Kasireddy Narayanareddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Sarita and others.